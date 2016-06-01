New manufacturing business park coming to Rossford

A huge investment is underway in Rossford. The Harmon Group has purchased a major parcel of land on Bass Pro Boulevard near Crossroads Parkway.

The $75 million project involves developing a manufacturing business park, and the location is said to be a perfect fit for what the companies need.

"The common theme was, we want to be somewhere on the I-475 loop, we want to be somewhere between Airport Highway and the casino, and we just aren't able to find the buildings that we need, that fit our uses," said Stephanie Kuhlman, Harmon Group.

So, the Harmon Group went to work, and found the piece of land. It'll be used for light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, but there will also be enough space for businesses to add a retail storefront if they want.

Logistically, Kuhlman says everything about the area seemed like a great fit for the businesses, and the community.

"We did pick a parcel that allows for growth both to the south and to the west. Should this really take off and we need to expand, the roadway system that we have scheduled can allow for expansion into those directions, and we're just really excited. TARTA being available here will make it easier for the labor force to access these jobs and come to this site, and we just think it's all going to come together," said Kuhlman.

The timeline for the project is aggressive, with construction starting for one of the buildings, as well as the roadway work, right away.

