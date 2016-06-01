Amtrak, Greyhound will soon be at one location

The outside of the Amtrak station is getting a facelift now that a new roommate is moving in.

A new canopy in front of the Amtrak terminal and a new place for buses to park is all part of the half million dollar renovation project to locate Amtrak and Greyhound together.

"Having both bus service and train service in the same location really provides a lot of opportunity for transfers and things like that," said Paul Toth, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The current Greyhound station is located on Jefferson Ave. in Downtown Toledo. That property is currently up for sale. The new central location is expected to be a benefit for travelers.

"A lot of people transfer from one bus to another, and so that also creates more opportunity for us to be able to connect Amtrak passengers that want to come in and want to go somewhere and connect on a Greyhound," said Toth.

The station will also be opening a new Subway restaurant. It's scheduled to open on June 15.

