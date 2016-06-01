Food trucks rolled back into Maumee for 'Arrowhead Park Picnic'

Food trucks are back up and running in Maumee!

The "Arrowhead Park Picnic" kicked off Wednesday of the second year at the United Auto Worker Region 2B parking lot.

About eight food vendors were out at Arrowhead Park, serving all kinds of foods from salads to fried fish.

Picnic tables were available for those who wished to remain on site for lunch, giving people the opportunity to enjoy some good local food with others.

Every Wednesday for the next two months food trucks will be out at Arrowhead, serving people during lunch hours.

"This isn't just for the people that work in Arrowhead Park, it's a chance for people throughout the area to look at our Arrowhead Park businesses and see what we have to offer," said Maumee Mayor Rich Carr.

The City of Maumee will also have food truck Friday's and a farmers market every Friday in Uptown Maumee.

