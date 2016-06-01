Road closures in Perrysburg could bring big delays

A major road closure in Perrysburg could soon impact you.

Thursday through Wednesday, Fort Meigs Road will be closed near Five Point Road for utility work. Then, the following week, Roachton Road will also close for three days between Fort Meigs Road and the CSX railroad tracks.

Neither one of these closures will last too long, but first responders want you to know and rest assured that they have a plan to get around it.

The Perrysburg Fire Department is no stranger to making sure they've got their detours down, and it's no different with the coming closures. They have a plan in place to make sure they can still respond to emergencies is a timely matter time over the next week.

"Every call that we respond to is a variable, so we're very in tune with everything else that's going on. How we adapt with traffic in the city is going to depend on what times of day streets might be heavy," said Chief Jeff Klein.

If you frequently travel Fort Meigs Road, you'll want to make sure you have a plan B Thursday and Friday. If you're going northbound, you'll want to take Five Point Road to Hull Prairie Road and then to Roachton. If you're going southbound, you'll want to take Roachton Road to Hull Prairie Road and then to Five Point Road.

Then, Monday through Thursday, if you're going eastbound on Roachton Road, take Hull Prairie Road to Five Point Road and then to State Route 25. If you're headed westbound, take State Route 25 to Five Point and then to Hull Prairie.

