Fostoria Mayor speaks on fiscal emergency, changes to come

Changes must come to the City of Fostoria, which was recently put under a state of fiscal emergency.

Wednesday night, the community heard the hard truth about the state of their City right from the Ohio Auditor's Office.

Belinda Williams, with the Auditor's Office, says Fostoria was put in fiscal emergency May 26 because it met one of the six criteria - deficit fund balance.

Mayor Eric Keckler says they've had problems since 2008, and now reports show an $800,000 deficit for 2016.

"Nobody wants to be the mayor that's in fiscal emergency, but at some point we knew a day like this would come; we didn't expect $800,000," said Mayor Keckler.

So what's next? Mayor Keckler, along with three community members, a council member and two state representatives, will make up a supervisory group to create a recovery plan and five-year forecast.

Williams says there's really only two ways to get out of the situation - increase revenue and cut expenditure.

Fiscal responsibility is something you could end up paying for.

When asked if it's fair to say that tax increases could be coming, Keckler said, "I think that we'll try to avoid that if we can, but we need to keep our services at the levels that people expect to keep the town safe."

Williams says for two years, the auditor's office will help Fostoria get back on its feet for free. Any years after that will cost a gradual payment increase.

Keckler says he's willing to pay if that's what it takes.

"We don't want to dive into something and jeopardize the citizens of Fostoria," said Keckler.

Once the supervisory group is assembled, they have 120 days to come up with a plan to fix the City. City Council will then vote on the plan.

