Rogers senior competes for first time in State Track Finals thanks to racing chair

Abdul Allen is living the dream. A senior at Rogers, he is competing at the State Track Finals in Columbus Saturday and will then head forth to collage at Bowling Green State University.

But Abdul's story is not like most. He doesn't know what if feels like to walk, let alone run, but he loves sports and loves to compete.

This year will be Abdul's first year competing in the state track meet thanks to the school finding him a racing chair. Now, he'll be seen among nine other athletes this weekend in the hundred meter dash.

"I love to move around because, you know, as a child, when I was in the wheelchair I though 'I don't want to be lazy.' I just like to move around. So, as I got old I started to do wheelchair races and all that and I got to high school and I saw track and I just wanted to try it out so it would make me better," said Abdul.

Controlling the chair to stay in a lane is the toughest part of racing. Abdul works with Rogers Track Coach Eric Browning to get into a rhythm down the track, creating speed.

"In track and field it's about correcting as many minor problems as possible so you can get a better end result. So, it's kind of been the same thing with Abdul, trying to figure out as many things about the chair as possible so he can go faster," said Coach Browning.

This is the fourth year the OHSAA has sanctioned "seated" sports, opening the door for kids like Abdul to compete.

"I'm a senior and I'm ready to go out with a bang. So, that's all I'm ready for, I just want to go out with a big, big bang," said Abdul.

