Perrysburg school board names new treasurer

The Perrysburg Schools Board of Education has named Pamela G. Harrington Treasurer effective August 1, 2016.

“We’re so fortunate to have Pam bring her breadth of experience with her as she steps into this key role for our school district,” said Jarman Davis, Board of Education President. “She has a great reputation and has been very successful wherever she has served.”

Before joining Perrysburg Schools, Harrington was CFO/Treasurer for Defiance City Schools.

Harrington has worked in several school districts, including Findlay City Schools, Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools and Otsego, and has over 23 years of experience in school finance.

Harrington earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Findlay in Business Management, majoring in finance and technology. Her professional experiences include representing Ohio schools in Washington DC in 2003 pertaining to how data is collected in Ohio, scoring grants for the Ohio Department of Education for the Straight A Grant and she is a member of Rotary, Ohio Association of School Business Officials, Ohio School Boards Association, Ohio Association of Public Treasurers and Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals.

Harrington resides in Findlay, Ohio with her husband, John. They have three children and six grandchildren.

