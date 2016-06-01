Road temporarily closed for installation of new TMA sculpture - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Road temporarily closed for installation of new TMA sculpture

Monroe Street closed for installation of new TMA sculpture. (Source: WTOL) Monroe Street closed for installation of new TMA sculpture. (Source: WTOL)
(Source: Toledo Museum of Art) (Source: Toledo Museum of Art)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The eastbound lanes of Monroe Street in front of the Toledo Museum of Art were temporarily shutdown Wednesday.  

The closure was due to a new outdoor sculpture being installed

The lanes were closed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Traffic was rerouted behind the Museum on Museum Drive.  

The sculpture will be featured in a new exhibit opening June 17. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly