Road temporarily closed for installation of new TMA sculpture

Monroe Street closed for installation of new TMA sculpture. (Source: WTOL)

The eastbound lanes of Monroe Street in front of the Toledo Museum of Art were temporarily shutdown Wednesday.

The closure was due to a new outdoor sculpture being installed.

The lanes were closed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Traffic was rerouted behind the Museum on Museum Drive.

The sculpture will be featured in a new exhibit opening June 17.

