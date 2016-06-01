Toledo woman convicted for having sex with minors at Clay HS is getting out of jail

A Toledo woman convicted for having sex with underage boys at Clay High School is getting out of prison.

Melinda Rober was granted what's called shock probation. She asked for the early release, allowed by law, because she had no previous crime record.

Rober was a Athletic Trainer at Clay High School when she was charged in 2013.

After being released from prison she'll spend 45 days in work release and then another 45 days on an ankle bracelet.

Rober will be on probation five years after that and has to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

