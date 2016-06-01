Monroe Co. man dies after falling off bridge while fishing

A Monroe County man is dead after falling off a bridge while fishing in Otter Creek Wednesday.

It happened just after 10 a.m. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 76- year old Raymond Pfund was fishing off the Knapp Road bridge when he fell into Otter Creek.

Emergency crews took Pfund out of the water and used life saving measures to try and save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning in still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.