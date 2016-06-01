Man indicted for stabbing child's grandparents, killing one - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted for stabbing child's grandparents, killing one

The man police say stabbed his child's grandparents, killing one of them, has been indicted. 

On Wednesday, a Lucas County grand jury charged Michael Dean with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. 

Police say he stabbed Suzanne and Bruce Dixon last month inside a home on Douglas and Alexis in west Toledo. 

Suzanne died. Her husband Bruce suffered serious injuries. 

