Man indicted for stabbing child's grandparents, killing one

Michael Dean is accused of stabbing his child's grandparents, killing one of them. (Source: WTOL)

The man police say stabbed his child's grandparents, killing one of them, has been indicted.

On Wednesday, a Lucas County grand jury charged Michael Dean with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

Police say he stabbed Suzanne and Bruce Dixon last month inside a home on Douglas and Alexis in west Toledo.

Suzanne died. Her husband Bruce suffered serious injuries.

