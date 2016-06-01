Order halting Ohio law on Planned Parenthood funds extended

A federal judge is extending his order that temporarily blocks an Ohio law aimed at keeping certain public money from going to Planned Parenthood.

The law targets money that Planned Parenthood gets through Ohio's health department. That money is mostly federal and supports initiatives that provide HIV tests, cancer screenings and other prevention services.

The law, which was set to take effect last month, bars such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions.

Planned Parenthood challenged the law, saying it violates the organization's constitutional rights by denying the funds "in retaliation for" providing abortions.

A temporary restraining order had put the law on hold until next week.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett extended that order on Wednesday until Aug. 5 and set a hearing for Aug. 2.

