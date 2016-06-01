Man accused of holding teen captive pleads not guilty

One of the men accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Police say Esten Ciboro, along with his father Timothy Ciboro, not only kept the girl shackled in the basement of their home on Noble Street for a year, but also tortured the girl. The men are the girl’s step-brother and step-father.

"This is one of the most shocking and egregious cases of child abuse and torture we have ever seen. It's horrifying," said prosecuting attorney Lindsay Navarre.

Father, son arrested after 13-year-old girl claims she was held captive for a year

Both men have been charged with kidnapping and endangering children. Officials say they have damning evidence against the father and son.

On Wednesday, Esten pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Timothy could not afford a lawyer and was appointed one Wednesday. He will be arraigned on Thursday.

The Ciboros have been separated at the Lucas County Jail and continue to be held on $1.1 million bonds.

"Both defendants are a flight risks. They were arrested in the driveway of their home, packed up with the two younger children, the pets, a map and directions to a town outside of Cincinnati and a loaded gun in their possession. It was clear they were fleeing the jurisdiction," Navarre added.

