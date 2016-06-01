More boil water advisories issued in Toledo

The City of Toledo issued several more boil advisories for residents Wednesday.

Water service to the area was interrupted while city crews made repairs early in the day.

The advisory impacts people and businesses on East Lake St. from Lagrange Street to Maple Street as well as Hillcrest Avenue from Willys Parkway to Hazelhurst Avenue.

Other addresses affected include 3502 Hazelhurst Avenue, 3502 Homewood Avenue and 3504 Willys Parkway.

Unless otherwise notified, people are asked to boil their water before use until Sunday evening.

Other areas of the city were placed under an advisory Tuesday.

While the advisories are in effect, people should boil water for at least three minutes and then let it cool before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

People with lesions or open surgical incisions should also boil water before bathing.

Once the water is turned back on, residents may notice some rust or air in the tap water. City officials say that is normal and advise people to run all faucets until the water runs clear.

The advisory expires at 5 p.m. on June 5.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.