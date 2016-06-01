Metal pins spill on interstate during rush hour, flatten tires

The nails caused a major traffic delay during the morning commute. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)

Several hundred metal pins caused quite a mess on a Wood County interstate Wednesday morning.

State troopers closed northbound I-475 near the Maumee River just before 7 a.m., after a load of metal pins spilled into the roadway.

During rush hour, the spill caused major traffic delays between the exits for SR-25 and US-24.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 15 vehicles got flattened tires during the ordeal. No one was hurt.

The road was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the spill, but Lt. William Bowers says the problem could've been much worse.

"Yes, we had 15 tires damaged, but can you imagine if they had fallen off the truck and went through a windshield, you have several hundred objects going through a windshield, it could strike someone, injure someone, or worse yet, kill them," said Lt. Bowers.

It is unknown who was transporting the pins. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Post at 419-865-5544.

