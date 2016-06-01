Arrests made following early morning assault

Several people, including two adults and two teenagers, were arrested early Wednesday morning following an assault in south Toledo.



According to Toledo police, Marcos Elizondo was assaulted in the area of 134 Emery St. just after midnight. He suffered injuries to his face and head.



Fitzgerald Daniels and Kristopher Henderson are the two adults arrested and charged with felonious assault. They were booked into the Lucas County Jail.



It’s alleged that Daniels and Henderson, in addition to at least two teenagers, repeatedly struck Elizondo in the face and head. He required seven stitches in the face and ten staples in his head.



Marcos Elizondo was arrested on drug-related charges after police say he threw a bottle with heroin inside prior to the feud.



Both men were scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday. It’s not known when the teenagers involved in this case will go before a magistrate in Lucas County Juvenile Court.



