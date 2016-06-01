Safe Kids Worldwide: Never leave your child in a hot car

With temperatures rising, Safe Kids Worldwide is advising that parents and caregivers be mindful of leaving kids in the car.



The rule of thumb that the organization is advocating for is to never leave your child in the car, even if it’s only for a few minutes.



Every year in the United States, approximately 45 children die from a heatstroke or hyperthermia and more than 500 are sent to the hospital with heatstroke related symptoms.

According to Golden Gate Weather Services, Ohio had 16 hot car deaths between 1998 and 2015.

Heatstroke Deaths of Children in Vehicles by State

A child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's body. When a child's temperature reaches 104 degrees, major organs start to shut down. And when it reaches 107 degrees, the effects can be fatal.

But according to Gina Veres, an injury and prevention specialist at Safe Kids Worldwide, it’s usually an accident that these kids get seriously injured.



“About a third of children that actually get into the car with a parent or caregiver not knowing, so we always recommend to lock your vehicles even if it’s at home in your driveway. If a child comes up missing, the first places to check are the swimming pools and the vehicles,” Veres said.



But all of this is avoidable.

Safe Kids is not only encouraging people to never leave their kids in their car, but also to create reminders for themselves by placing a valuable item next to their child so that they will have to reach for it at their final destination and see their child is there.

They also want to remind the public to help if they see a child in a car by calling 911.

A car’s temperature can go up by 20 degrees hotter than what it is outside in only 10 minutes, so people are advised to act fast.



“We always recommend that you take your child in with you wherever you're going,” Veres said. “Never leave your child alone in the car...even if you only think it's going to be for a minute or two or five minutes. A lot of times you get distracted...your plan doesn't go as expected where you're just going to be in and out.”



Visit the Safe Kids website for information and safety tips.

