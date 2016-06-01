Toledo Knights of Columbus victims of theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Knights of Columbus victims of theft

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A group who serves the community is the victim of a theft in south Toledo.

The Knights of Columbus hall on Airport Highway was broken into this week.

Members told police they discovered two lawn mowers the group uses were taken out of the building.

There was no other loss or damage.

At this point, police do not have any leads in the case.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly