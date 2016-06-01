ProMedica offers early retirement to 1,200 employees

In a move to make the health system more efficient, ProMedica is offering 1,200 employees a chance to retire early. The big question now is whether these longer-tenured workers will accept the early retirement incentives.

ProMedica mailed out the offers on Friday morning and many of the 1,200 received them Wednesday. The offer does not apply to any doctors, but includes nurses, managers, non-managers, IT workers, and most other positions involved in patient care or support staff.

You have to meet three main criteria. You must be full-time at ProMedica, be at least 55 years old and have 10 or more years of service with the company.

Employees have the choice to accept or not. Benet Rupp, Vice President for Human Resources said, “It's for them to look at their personalized packet of information and decide if that incentive is right for them and for their family.”

The early retirement offers include transition pay, a pension and health care coverage. ProMedica is not releasing specifics of the incentives.

When asked if she is worried about losing longer-tenured employees and the experience they bring to work every day, Rupp said she sees it as a way to energize the workforce.

“So, it creates opportunities for those that may not have had the chance to join ProMedica yet and it creates opportunities for our current employees, who may get a chance to do something different," she said.

Rupp said the early retirement offers have nothing to do with the cost of its big move to Downtown Toledo and the renovation of the old steam plant, but are a way to make the company more efficient at a time when salaries and benefits continue to be the largest expenses.

“We always have to be looking at our workforce models and what it means to be sustainable,” Rupp said. “This is a big decision. I mean this is a big personal family decision and we want them to take time. They will have 45 days, so until July 15, to evaluate the information presented to them to make a decision."

ProMedica will also give employees an extra week after that deadline in case they change their mind.

The company also said it will meet one on one with employees if they have questions about what’s in the retirement package.

