Call 11 For Action: Debris left behind after homes demolished for water treatment plant expansion

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

The City of Toledo is moving forward with plans to expand the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant and tore down several homes in order to make room for it.

Now, one homeowner reached out to the Call 11 For Action team, saying the torn down homes are posing a danger to the community.

“If it's that big of a deal, take one house at a time and finish it. It doesn't have to look like ISIS hit this place,” said Toledo resident Phil Perry.

Two piles of rubble sit right next to Phil Perry's home on Collins Park. He says the city was supposed to remove the debris two days, after the homes were torn down. He says two days turned into three weeks.

“It's mind boggling, because when they tell you something they don't do it, you know. If I tell you something, I'll be back tomorrow, I'll be back tomorrow, this was almost three weeks ago they said they'll be back in two days,” said Perry.

He says he's called the city several times and with no results. He says rodents have become a problem and scrappers have become a common sight.

“What’s going to happen when they start jumping over fences and going through peoples cars and stuff, we don't know what’s going on here,” said Perry.

The Call 11 For Action team gave the City a call about the problem. City officials say they've had equipment issues, which is the reason why they have not moved the debris. But they do say they will have it all removed by the end of the day.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.