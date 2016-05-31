UT Lake Erie Center looks for volunteers to pick up trash at Maumee Bay State Park beaches

The University of Toledo Lake Erie Center is inviting the public to help pick up trash littering the Maumee By State Park’s public beach Friday.

Thousands of people will hit the beach this coming summer, and the Lake Erie Center along with their partners want to make sure it’s a nice experience.

The cleanup is in partnership with the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which holds more than a dozen Adopt-a-Beach events throughout the region each year.

Last year, nearly 15,000 Adopt-a-Beach volunteers removed more than 37,000 pounds of trash at 348 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

They say the effort will help preserve wildlife as well.

When asked if the cleanup will play a part in fighting the algal bloom, Rachel Lohner with the Lake Erie Center said, “It would be great if picking up the garbage would solve our algae problems in the lake, but they are completely unrelated. So, we will have our beach itself looking nice, but the algae is a matter of water quality itself.”

She says the best way to fight the dirty beaches is to pick up the trash ourselves.

Volunteers will meet at Maumee Bay State Park around 4 p.m. Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.