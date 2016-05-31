Wood Co. to implement opiate addiction program 'Project Direct Link'

Opiate addiction continues to be a problem in our area, but some county programs are paying off.

Matt Rizzo with A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health helps facilitate a program implemented last year in Lucas County called Project Direct Link. The program works by allowing a person in jail who is hooked on opiates to detox, take Vivitrol before they leave, then immediately connect them with treatment.

"We've been able to retain roughly 73 percent of our folks that were working with in treatment for 90 days or longer. Which those numbers are pretty good rates for someone who's struggling with an opiate addiction," said Rizzo.

Those results have Wood County wanting a piece of the success.

"One of the things that's helpful is the medication Vivitrol, which allows a person to combat the cravings. If they did use heroin or alcohol they would not feel those effects," said Rizzo.

Those who use Vivitrol say it works. WTOL 11 spoke to a recovering addict who asked that we not reveal his identity.

"It has been amazing to me. It's changed my life and it's given me back everything that I was missing when I was using," he said.

Rizzo says it is to keep people from ending up in court and give them a chance to get their lives back together.

"It was can we do something different, can we do something better? And so lets get treatment providers connected to the legal system in a quicker way where they intercept and then lets bridge people to treatment sooner, so there's no cracks to fall through," said Rizzo.

The program in Wood County is expected to start in the next 30 days.

