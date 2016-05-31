TPD: Two weekend crimes appear to be linked - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Two weekend crimes appear to be linked

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Posted by WTOL Staff
Shooting on Vance Sunday (Source: WTOL) Shooting on Vance Sunday (Source: WTOL)
Fire at home on Palmwood (Source: WTOL) Fire at home on Palmwood (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are now investigating two separate weekend crimes. 

The first happened on Vance near Detroit Sunday, just after noon. Police say 17-year-old Tare Lake was shot in the leg. He was taken to Toledo Hospital and released.   

Then, hours later, on Palmwood near Dorr, a fire erupted on the porch of a central Toledo home and shots were heard. Neighbors called 911. 

When Toledo police responded to the call, fire crews were already working on the fire. TPD says they collected dozens of shell casings on the street in front of the home, and it appears there is a common link between the two crimes.  

Tare Lake, the victim of the shooting on Vance, lives at the house on Palmwood. Investigators say it appears he was the target of both crimes. 

"Since the same person was at both locations and it was just 12 hours apart and just given some of the other people that were around, it appears to us it may be gang related," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

TPD's gang unit responded to both scenes and helped detectives with the investigation. At this point there are no suspects. 

If you have information on either crime, you're asked to call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111. 

