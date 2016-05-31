Call 11 For Action: Debris cleaned up, getting rid of dump site in north Toledo

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A building that had been demolished back in February is now cleaned up, about three months later.

On Tuesday, crews were working to clean up the debris at Dexter and Elm. WTOL 11 first told you about this property earlier this month, after neighbors say the debris pile was dangerous, and people kept adding trash on top of it.

When residents' calls to the City went unreturned, WTOL 11's Call 11 For Action team got involved.

WTOL 11 asked the City why it was taking so long for the mess to be cleaned up. A city spokesperson says they were waiting for utilities to be turned off. Now, the mess is cleaned up.

One resident says, "I feel great now that they got it cleaned up. There were a lot of issues. People used it as their dumping ground. People couldn't walk down the sidewalk. Rats, mice, possums. It was getting ridiculous."

