Tragedy at Cincinnati Zoo: What would happen if it occurred here?

Police are now investigating what led to the incident behind the death of a beloved Cincinnati Zoo gorilla.

The incident happened over the weekend when a 4-year-old boy managed to get away from his mom and into a gorilla enclosure. Sadly, the 420 pound gorilla Harambe was shot and killed in order to save the young child who have been tousled around.

Now, the incident has many questioning what would happen if a situation like that occurred here in Toledo.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo Zoo to see what they had to say about the incident. They wouldn't comment directly on the specific incident, because they say it's really apples and oranges, their barriers are different, and they're not entirely sure what happened in Cincinnati. But, they do say they stress safety to visitors all the time.

“What's interesting here at the Toledo Zoo is that by design or just by history, all of our carnivores and great apes are just behind mesh or glass, we really don't have any moated exhibits for those animals,” said Jeff Sailer, executive director of the Toledo Zoo.

For the animals that aren't behind glass or mesh the barriers essentially have two layers; the big brick wall and then another taller fence just beyond that.

Sailer says with their system it's much harder to get into the exhibits.

“Barriers are there for your safety and for the animal’s safety, and it's very, very hard to get injured if you stay on your side of the barrier,” he said.

He says there are also rules listed on the back of all the maps given out at the Zoo, and they're urging people to make sure they're following those rules for their own safety.

“We're looking for every opportunity for the parents to be with the kids that really aren't of an age to make good choices for themselves. So, yes, we do ensure that people under 12 have a guardian or a chaperone of some sort with them,” said Sailer. “Everyone gets distracted at times, and there's lots of kids, and I would say that there's not a weekend that goes by during the summer where someone doesn't lose a kid, so you know, just be aware. Everyone understands that distractions happen, but just be aware because there are a lot of things out there that are scarier than a wild animal.”

Again, the Toledo Zoo stresses that their setup is different than other zoos, and they do have a double barrier on all exhibits that are not behind glass or mesh.

So, what would be the protocol if something like this did happen here in Toledo?

WTOL 11 reached out to local law enforcement and other agencies to find out.

According to those agencies, if it happened inside the fences, the Toledo zoo would handle it. But, if it happens outside of the Zoo and an animal escapes that's when the Dangerous Wild Animal Response team and their plan takes over.

In 2014, the Toledo Zoo registered 56 dangerous animals with the Department of Agriculture. Not just bears and lions, but elephants, hippos and polar bears, all animals we love to watch at the zoo that are considered to be a threat to us.

And though what happened in Cincinnati is rare, it can happen, and the Toledo Zoo has a Dangerous Animal Response team that would take action as well.



But if one of these exotic animals were to escape or be released, like what happened in Zanesville back in 2011, Lucas County has their very own Dangerous Wild Animal Response team and a plan.

“The plan is a good communications plan with all the different partners who need to be involved in case a dangerous animal were to escape or intentionally be released,” said Pat Moomey, EMA director.

The Toledo Police Department, the Toledo Fire Department, the Zoo, the Health Department and EMA make up the response team and all know what part they play.

“We would be the primary entity to set up the incident command center and coordinating a response,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

And the Zoo would assist. But would Lucas County's response team ever be called into the zoo to assist with a situation like this?

“It would have to get major for them to ask for help because they have a response team themselves,” said Moomey.

Read more about the incident in Cincinnati here.

Read what Ottawa County's Dangerous Wild Animals Response Plan is here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.