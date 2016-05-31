Washington Local School Board makes its pick for new superintendent

The Washington Local School Board made its pick for the districts new superintendent Tuesday.

Dr. Susan Hayward, assistant superintendent at Beavercreek Schools will be offered a contract.

"She's going to do a great job for us, we firmly believe that," said Dave Hunter, school board president. "She's student-centered, she's energetic, in fact, one of the complaints that people said about her was the fact that she seems to work too hard. We don't mind hiring someone who works too hard."

"It's just such an exciting time in the Hayward household, and we look forward to the possible opportunity," said Dr. Hayward.

She says she plans to move right into the Washington Local School District and will be involved.

"It's so important to attend the community functions and the district functions and it's important to be part of that community and part of that family," said

Dr. Hayward.

She says she plans to build on the strengths of the district and make any necessary improvements.

"I love teachers and I love staff, and I have high energy, and I'm willing to listen to anyone," said Dr. Hayward.

According to the Dayton Daily News, she is also being considered for the superintendent position at Dayton Public Schools.

She will be in Toledo on Friday to talk contract negotiations. The board will meet June 8 to vote.

