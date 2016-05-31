ProMedica Cancer Institute celebrating survivors

ProMedica Cancer Institute says more than 14 million people have cancer in the United States. That's expected to rise to more than 18 million in 2020.

Jill Johnson with ProMedica Cancer Institute joined WTOL 11's Amanda Fay on WTOL 11 Your Day, Tuesday. She says when she first started her career as a nurse, a cancer diagnosis was basically a death sentence. Johnson says, fortunately, that's no longer the case because of early detection and targeted treatment.

ProMedica is celebrating the survivors in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan with a series of events this month:

ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center

June 2

5:30-7:30 p.m.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

June 7

5:30-7:00 p.m.

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

June 7

6:00-7:00 p.m.

ProMedica Bixby Hospital

June 8

5:00-6:00 p.m.

ProMedica Monroe Cancer Center

June 21

6:00-8:00 p.m.

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital

June 25

Noon- 1:00 p.m.

RSVP at 877-291-1441.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.