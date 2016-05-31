Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile rolls into Northwest Ohio

If you have questions about your financial future but no access to local banking, your solution may have just rolled into town.

A lot of those communities most in need of financial help and education just don't have access, which is why, for over a decade, Fifth Third Bank's solution has been to put that access on wheels.

The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile will be rolling through Northwest Ohio this month, in an effort to "empower our community through financial education."

The 40 foot bus is essentially a mobile classroom, with 14 computers, satellite technology and Fifth Third bankers on board to lend a hand.

"Those looking to either rebuild or improve their credit score can come on board where we'll have financial coaches and counselors. They'll be able to meet one-on-one and get some advice from the experts," said Melissa Overton, Fifth Third Bank.

The bus will be in town until June 18.

Services offered include:

A credit report reviewed with a professional

Personalized evaluation of finances

Internet Banking and Bill Payment demonstrations

Advice from non-profit organizations regarding housing, money management and business advice

Consultation on foreclosure prevention

Help with online job searches

“We are committed to empowering our community through financial education,” said Bob LaClair, President of Fifth Third Bank - Northwestern Ohio. “The eBus allows us to serve people where they live and work, and provide the knowledge and tools to help take control of their financial futures.”

Stop by the Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile at these locations:

June 1

Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio

One Government Center

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 2

NHA’s Navarre Park Family Health Center

1020 Varland Avenue

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 3

Family House

669 Indiana Avenue

Toledo, OH

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 6

Birmingham Branch Library

203 Paine Avenue

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 8

Monroe County Opportunity Program

1140 S Telegraph Rd

Monroe, MI

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 9

One Village Financial Opportunity Center

2860 Lagrange St

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 10

Toledo Building Services

2121 Adams Street

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 13

OhioMeansJobs – Lucas County

1301 Monroe Street

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 14

Adelante Inc

520 Broadway Street

Toledo, OH

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 15

The Family Center – (Findlay)

1800 N Blanchard

Findlay, OH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 16

LMHA at Brownstone Homes - Open House

1636 Dorr Street

Toledo, OH

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 17

Hearthside Food Solutions – (Mccomb)

312 Rader Rd

McComb, OH

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 18

LMHA Fatherhood Initiative Celebration

2053 N 14th Street

(YMCA Wayman Palmer)

Toledo, OH

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

