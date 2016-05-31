Business owners concerned about construction in west Toledo

Resurfacing work has begun on Central between Secor and Upton, causing traffic in the area to move slow and business owners left afraid it is going to slow down the traffic coming into their stores as well.

Massood Ketabian has owned Keta's Antiques on Central near Douglas for nearly 30 years. Construction just outside his front door is expected to last through the summer, and has him on edge.

"I don't know what's going to happen for the business, but I'm sure it's going to go lower," said Ketabian.

Lane restrictions are also popping up just around the corner from Ketabian's business on Douglas between Kenwood and Central. He says he's seen other businesses close up shop in other parts of the city because of construction, and he's afraid the same can happen to him.

"Construction, I guess, is really hurting our business and really everyone's business in this region," said Ketabian.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says he feels for the business owners, but says roads and underground pipes are in dire need of repair.

"I always think of it as surgery. Nobody wants surgery, but sometimes you gotta cut the road in order to make it better. And, hopefully, if the motorists and the businesses and residents are patient, this will all be done and we'll be in much better shape than when we started," said Waniewski.

Waniewski says the city tries to give business owners a decent heads up before projects begin so they can plan ahead.

The project on Central is expected to be complete by August 25, and the project on Douglas by October.

