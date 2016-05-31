Boil advisory issued in south Toledo

The City of Toledo issued a boil advisory for some homes and businesses in south Toledo Tuesday.

Water service to the area was interrupted while city crews made repairs early in the day.

The advisory impacts people and business owners along Heatherdowns Boulevard from Cass Road to Heathergate Road and Cass Road from Heatherdowns to 2566 Cass.

People are asked to boil their water before use until Friday evening.

While the advisory is in effect, people should boil water for at least three minutes and then let it cool before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

People with lesions or open surgical incisions should also boil water before bathing.

Once the water is turned back on, residents may notice some rust or air in the tap water. City officials say that is normal and advise people to run all faucets until the water runs clear.

The advisory expires at 5 p.m. on June 3.

