GOP's Portman releases 1st TV ads in US Senate race in Ohio

Sen. Rob Portman touts his efforts to tackle heroin addiction in the first statewide television ads of his 2016 re-election campaign.

The three 30-second spots were released Tuesday. They begin airing Wednesday a part of a $15 million TV and online ad buy running through Election Day.

They tout a Senate-passed bill of which he was the chief sponsor, aimed at issues including prevention, treatment and law enforcement help.

He doesn't mention Democratic ex-governor Ted Strickland, who seeks to unseat Portman this fall.

The Strickland campaign criticizes Portman for his vote against the $1.1 trillion spending bill Congress passed in December that would have funded the anti-heroin programs.

Portman's campaign said he opposed the bill as wasteful but later fought for funding to be inserted into different legislation.

