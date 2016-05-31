Toledo's Victory Center celebrates 20th anniversary

The Victory Center in Toledo will celebrate its twentieth anniversary Tuesday night.

According to a press release:

The Victory Center was founded in 1996 to support and educate cancer patients and those closest to them by providing services aimed at meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those touched by cancer. Services are provided at no cost to patients. In 2015, more than 600 survivors took advantage of nearly 10,000 units of service.

Cancer survivors, supporters and the general public are invited to attend the open house celebration.

Details:

The Victory Center 5532 W. Central Ave, Suite B, Toledo, OH 43615

Tuesday, May 31, 2016 7 to 8:30 p.m.



At the celebration, photos and memorabilia that highlight the growth and changes at the center will be on display. Attendees will also have a chance to hear stories from cancer survivors.

Find more information on the Victory Center here.

