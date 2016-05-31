TPS, Family House deal with homeless funding crisis

For the first time Toledo Public Schools officials tell WTOL 11 they did not receive federal funding this school year for the more than 1,000 homeless students.

Last school year, TPS received $173,000 dollars from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which in part is designed to provide money to homeless shelter programs and students. The total amount awarded for the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years could have been higher.

Data collected for the 2014-2015 school years shows the amount of homeless students is increasing in Toledo. Last school year, there were 2,131 homeless students compared with 1,858 during the 2013-2014 school year. Last school year, 965 of those students were in grades K-5.

According to documents from the Ohio Department of Education, the homeless student population in Toledo ranks as the fourth largest in the state falling behind Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

"This is a national trend with an increase in the homeless population," said Heather Baker, Director of Pupil Placement and Child Placement Services with Toledo Public Schools. "This isn't something just in the Toledo area. Of course it saddens us to see that our children are having a housing crisis. Having to go through a traumatic event like this."

This document shows all Ohio school districts that received money from the McKinney-Vento gr ant. The homeless student population for many of the cities awarded funding is far less than Toledo.

"We did appeal the gr ant," said Baker. "We received a 3.49 in our original application. The cut off score was a 3.5, so it was a little nail biting."

Baker says the district cannot apply for the money again until the spring of 2017.

"It was a little disturbing that the gr ant cycle will be two years," said Baker. "Especially with this year being the first that we actually lost the gr ant and that

being the year that the cycle changed. So knowing that we would have to wait a whole two years to even reapply was a little disheartening."

Family House, the second largest shelter in Ohio serving families is a longtime partner with Toledo Public Schools. Administrators there say the money lost is putting their shelter in crisis.

"The funds we received from TPS brought a teacher here, a tutor here every day to help kids with homework," said Reneè Palacios, Executive Director of Family House. "That's no longer available to us. Also it paid for our computer lab, our expenses, our internet connection, which was about 600 dollars a year, which we've had to absorb as an agency."

Baker admits the quality of the tutoring program is not the same. Now according to Baker, volunteer students are sent to the Family House.

"Our biggest loss was the commitment of $20,000 dollars to open our preschool," said Palacios. "With the average age of a homeless child being four years old most of the kids we serve are preschool ages and when our preschool was running we would run about 95 kids a year. It's a huge loss."

"That was one of the plans moving forward, we were going to support putting a preschool in Family House, but with the loss of funding we were not be able to do that," said Baker.

Palacios says the loss in funding is having a distributing impact in their preschool aged children.

"A lot of the kids we serve because of the chaos and uproot of their families, they're regressing in potty training, they are regressing in speech, they're regressing in a lot of these developmental skills they've created," said Palacios.

As Family House ends their first school year with a loss of federal funding, Palacios is asking for donations.

"I just think it's really important you guys are doing this story," said Palacios. "It's awesome you're doing that. This is such a huge hurt to our community. The community can't help us unless they know what's going on. If there is anyone out there that wants to help, we really could use the bus tokens, school supplies. We have some from last year, but they're going to be depleted soon. If people are concerned about kids, if they're concerned about homeless kids and getting them on track with their peers, we could really use the help at Family House more than ever."

