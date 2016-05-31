Sandusky man killed in head-on crash

A Sandusky man is dead after a crash Monday night.

Troopers say a man was driving west on Barrett Road when he crossed the center lane, smashing head-on into 74-year-old Gerold Hebner’s car. Hebner's car came to a rest after hitting a guardrail.

Hebner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, along with his 14-month-old passenger, were not injured in the crash.

