Rape suspect to face a judge Wednesday

Marcedes Frames is accused of breaking into a woman's home last month and raping her. (Source: Toledo Police Department) Marcedes Frames is accused of breaking into a woman's home last month and raping her. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man charged with breaking into a woman's home and raping her is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday morning.

Toledo police say Marcedes Frames broke into a woman’s home last month while she was sleeping, choked her and then raped her.

He was arrested Sunday morning.

Frames is charged with one count of rape and will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday. 

