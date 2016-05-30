New youth program will soon have kids teeing off at their own golf complex

The youth in Toledo will soon be teeing off at a golf complex all their own.

On Monday, The First Tee of Lake Erie, ProMedica and Inverness Club announced they'll be building a youth development center in metro Toledo, providing young people with educational programs designed to build character, develop leadership skills and promote healthy choices.

"(How much fun do you think this is going to be for you guys?) A million percent fun," said Gracie Lynleviste, a TPS student.

Monday, about a dozen Toledo Public School students made their way to the golf course, getting the chance to see a pro golfer and learning more about the new multi-million dollar program that's to come.

"This is going to be a great chance to expose our program to the area. There's going to be a mentor aspect and it will just be a fun place for them to hang out," said Adam Reny, The First Tee of Lake Erie.

The center will be located on Hill Avenue in Toledo adjacent to the Inverness Club and will offer more than 100 new jobs.

The ground breaking is expected to happen sometime next year.

