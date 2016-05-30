OSHP: Memorial Day OVIs are up

Millions traveled back home from their Memorial Day plans Monday.

Many drivers in our area told WTOL 11 they chose to stay in town for the holiday.

Still, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they had a busy weekend.

OSHP made more than 60 OVI arrests. That's up 44 percent from the previous year.

"We saw a significant increase in impaired driving crashes. But not just at the Toledo post, we saw that same trend across the state. I think there were almost two hundred more impair driver arrests across the state this Memorial Day weekend," said Lt. William Bowers.

The state patrol says they are putting their troopers in better position to catch impaired drivers as part of their effort to keep the streets safe.

