Boater gets OUI after boat takes on water near Gem Beach

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

One boater was taken into custody Monday after an incident near Gem Beach. 

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, John Fry was driving a 27-foot pleasure boat when he lost steering and was taking on water. 

When emergency crews arrived they rescued four people from the boat including a 13-year old. Nobody was hurt. 

Fry received a citation for operating under the influence. 

