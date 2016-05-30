Boater gets OUI after boat takes on water near Gem Beach

One boater was taken into custody Monday after an incident near Gem Beach.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, John Fry was driving a 27-foot pleasure boat when he lost steering and was taking on water.

When emergency crews arrived they rescued four people from the boat including a 13-year old. Nobody was hurt.

Fry received a citation for operating under the influence.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.