Fundraiser held to raise money for Toledo addiction recovery center

Addicted and on the streets, or dead. That's where recovering addicts say they would be without an east Toledo recovery center.

"This place, like, helped save my life," said Dustin Ball, sitting inside the T. Whitehead Recovery Center on Genesee St. "Like, if it wasn't for this place, I would be on the streets and I'd still be using heroin."

Ball has been addicted to drugs for a decade, but now thanks to the T.Whitehead Recovery Center, he's changing his life.

"It's very difficult, but I mean the alternative is death for me," said Ball. "Like, it's either I'm going to live and do recovery or I'm going to not do recovery and I'm going to die."

For many men, T. Whitehead is more than a recovery center, it's a home with hope. But only if it stays open.

"The doors were ready to close six months ago and we had a lot of people step up and take a six-month pledge," said Jill Hughes, with the recovery center. "And those pledges ended in April."

East Toledo neighborhood launches campaign against drugs

T. Whitehead just received non-profit status, which means they can apply for gr ants, but they need help right now.

"Until that money starts coming in, we still struggle with keeping the doors open," said Hughes.

A fundraiser Saturday, June 4 aims to raise as much as possible through a motorcycle poker run and barbecue block party.

There will be prizes for kids to go home with, and a raffle for adults with things like tickets to the Toledo Mud Hens, a gift card to Tony Packos and a fishing trip. Additionally, there will be games, a bouncy house and fried chicken.

The entrance fee for the barbecue block party is $10. Kids under 10 get in FREE.

Registration for the motorcycle poker run is from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. 'Kick stands up' for the poker run at 11:00 a.m. The poker run is $15

for the rider and $10 for the passenger. Tickets for the poker run cover the cost of the block party.

Besides food and games, there will be several people available to speak about addiction and recovery for both addicts and their families, and Hughes says the Toledo-Lucas Health Department will be there to give out free Narcan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.