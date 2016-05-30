Michigan police officer faces child porn charges

A police officer in suburban Detroit is facing multiple felony sex crime charges, including possession of child pornography.

Matthew Parsons, 48, a 20-year veteran of the Farmington Hills Police Department was allegedly found in possession of child pornography.

He was arraigned Saturday on five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of illegally recording an individual. He was also suspended without pay while the investigation plays out.

Police Chief Chuck Nebus says Parsons was a patrol officer in good standing. Nebus also said over the decades, Parson has received both commendations, awards and complaints.

"It was shocking that it was one of our own," said Nebus. "There was never any kind of information or tips or anything that we would have ever seen this coming."

Parsons is now being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $300,000 bond. Records do not indicate he has hired an attorney.

Attorney General Bill Schuette says the investigation into Parsons started after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone downloading child sexually abusive material.

