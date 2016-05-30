Veterans Affairs proposes expanding role of nurses to address long wait times

The Veterans Administration wants to increase the scope of nurses with advanced training. (Source: CNN)

The Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed new regulations to expand the role of nurses when providing care for our vets.

That means nurses could soon be allowed to order and read diagnostic tests, administer anesthesia and prescribe medication, all without a doctors supervision.

This proposal is part of the VA's response to the scandal over veterans excessive waiting times for medical appointments.

But the plan is causing some controversy in the medical community.

The American Medical Association is against it, saying in a statement that "the plan lowers the standard of care for veterans and puts their lives at risk."

The American Nurses Association, however, is in favor, saying limits on what nurses with advanced training can do has harmed our vets.

This proposed rule will remain open for comment until July 25. The American Medical Association is expected to issue a statement denouncing

the plan.

