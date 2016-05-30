Reaction to death of Cincinnati gorilla

It’s an incident everyone seems to be talking about. Over the weekend, a 4-year-old boy managed to get away from his mother at the Cincinnati Zoo and slip into the gorilla enclosure. The hard decision to shoot and kill the zoo's male gorilla, 17-year-old Harambe, was then made in order to save the life of the young child.

Now, while several are giving their condolences, others are criticizing the zoo for the death of the 420 pounds gorilla.

On Monday, zoo leaders said in a press conference that the situation was bad all around, but for the safety of the little boy, they felt they had to shoot Harambe, and Director Thane Maynard says looking back, they would make the same decision again.

“We did not take the shooting of Harambe lightly, but that child's life was in danger,” said Maynard.

Harambe was a 420-pound silverback gorilla, an animal zoo officials say can be very dangerous.

But some question what the gorilla was really doing with the boy; was he trying to protect him? And if so, why was he shot?

Still, zoo officials say based on their expertise that was not the case and they couldn't take that chance.

“The gorilla was clearly agitated, the gorilla was clearly disoriented, and so the idea of waiting and shooting it with a hypodermic was not a good idea. That would have definitely created alarm in the male gorilla,” said Maynard.

A video taken by a witness shows some of what happened after the boy fell into the exhibit, but Maynard says it doesn't show it all.

“There are quotes directly from the Cincinnati Fire Department in their official report that say this child was being dragged around, his head was banging on concrete, this was not a gentle thing,” said Maynard.

Zoo leaders say this is a major loss for them, especially Harambe's keepers, but they do take safety very seriously, and are glad that the boy is okay.

The exhibit is closed now, but they are hoping to reopen it next weekend, and are stressing that it is safe.

So, what does the Toledo Zoo have to say about the incident and the choice to kill Harambe? They released this statement Monday:

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts are with the Cincinnati Zoo and the child’s family. Although we cannot speak to the specifics of the Cincinnati Zoo or any other organization, we can tell you at the Toledo Zoo the safety of our guests and our animals are our top priority. For our guest’s safety we have barriers at our exhibits and for everyone’s safety, please remember to always respect the barriers at any zoo or park. The Toledo Zoo takes safety very seriously and meets or exceeds all safety regulations.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.