Perrysburg community remembers fallen soldiers at Fort Meigs Cemetery

Hundreds gathered in Perrysburg Monday to celebrate and remember those who served our country right on the grounds where some of them fought.

"It's a special celebration for us because we are actually standing on ground where American soldiers fought and died," said Martin Land, Fort Meigs volunteer.

In Perrysburg, the day started with a parade and ended with a service at the Fort Meigs Cemetery, where hundreds of flags mark the headstones of those who have fought for our freedom.

The events were hosted by the American Legion Post in Perrysburg. Canon demonstrations, as well as musket and artillery drills were performed and wreaths were laid.

Many say the parade and ceremony have become an annual tradition to start their Memorial Day off right.

Korean War veteran Joe Stockner says though some have lost sight of the true meaning of the holiday, the Perrysburg community has always been supportive, making is easy to honor the fallen.

"I think overall there are those people who need a reminder, but here in Perrysburg we have a huge group of people that remember every year, so we are very proud of our citizenry from that stand point, they are very proud of us," said Stockner.

The American Legion Post in Perrysburg says since last Memorial Day, 85 war vets passed away in the Perrysburg area.

