Delaware Ave. bridge over I-75 to close until October

The Delaware Avenue bridge over I-75 will close for several months.

Starting Tuesday, May 31, the road will close between Ayers and Kress.

The bridge will remain closed until October.

The City of Toledo is asking drivers to take Auburn to Central to Albion instead.

Drivers should expect delays through the area.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.