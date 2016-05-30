Police investigate firebombing at central Toledo home

Toledo police are looking for the person or people responsible for firebombing a home early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 1600 block of Palmwood Avenue near Smead in central Toledo just before 2 a.m.

A fire had broken out on the front porch after someone fired shots and threw a firebomb or Molotov cocktail at the home. The fire was quickly put out.

Police found several shell casings around the area and discovered multiple bullet holes on the home as well as the family car.

No one inside the home was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

