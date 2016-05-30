Community mourns teen hit by car in east Toledo

The community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old girl.

Toledo police say Cheyenne Rivera was hit by a car while crossing the street at Front and Worthington in east Toledo Sunday night just before 10 p.m. She was then taken to St. Vincent's Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Monday, dozens of people came together for a vigil. They called Cheyenne's death a tragic accident.

Friends and family describe Cheyenne as a very fun, loving and forgiving person. Monday night they worked to comfort each other by sharing stories and lighting candles. Many wore shirts in Cheyenne's favorite color, orange.

The family will now work to plan a funeral. They're hoping to give Cheyenne a proper burial, but say finances might be an issue. Right now, they're working on setting up an account for people to donate.

