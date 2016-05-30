What's happening for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and several towns in our area have events planned for the day.

Here is the list of events going on to honor fallen troops:

Bowling Green: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the U.S. Post Office on West Washington Street.

Findlay: Bridge ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery. Parade follows the ceremony.

Fremont: Wreath laying ceremony begins on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. Parade follows at 10 a.m. starting at Front Street and State Street.

Monroe: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. on Monroe Street in Monroe.

Oak Harbor: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. on Church Street to Water Street. A brief stop is scheduled at Flat Iron Park.

Ottawa Hills: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at the Central Avenue entrance of Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Perrysburg: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in downtown Perrysburg. The parade will move to Fort Meigs Union Cemetery.

Sandusky: Parade begins Monday, May 30 following the 9 a.m. ceremony on U.S. 250.

Swanton: Parade begins on Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Crestwood Elementary.

Sylvania: Parade begins Monday, May 30 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Joseph’s School on Main Street. The parade will end at the Veterans Memorial Field.

Many closures will also take place today including most banks, credit unions, U.S. Post Office locations, and Toledo-Lucas County public library branches.

Trash pickup for Toledo and surrounding areas will resume one day late.

