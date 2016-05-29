Planet Mars watch party this week at UT Ritter Planetarium

UT’s Ritter Planetarium is giving the public a chance to get a close up view of one of Earth’s closest neighbors this week.

Mars Watch 2016 is happening at the newly renovated Brooks Observatory from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The public will be able to view the red planet through the UT telescope as it makes its closest approach to Earth in over ten years (depending on clear skies).

“This opportunity to see Mars at its best will be fascinating for people of all ages,” Mak said. “Mars is probably everybody’s favorite planet besides Earth. The zillion dollar question is whether there is life on Mars. We don’t know yet. It’s going to be the first planet we ever travel to. As far as conditions, it’s the one that is most like Earth,” said Alex Mak, the associate director of UT Ritter Planetarium.

The event is free.

Visitors are invited to meet in the lobby of McMaster Hall.

Click here for more information.

