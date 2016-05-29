Wood Co. Historical Museum offering free admission to military families all summer long

The Wood County Historical Museum is joining other museums around the country in offering free admission to military personnel and their families throughout the summer.

It’s all part of the Blue Star Museum program and is described as a way for the arts community to say thank you to service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.

The promotion will last through Labor Day weekend in September.

The museum is open on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays).

The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Rd. in Bowling Green.

Other local museums participating include the Toledo Museum of Art, Fort Meigs in Perrysburg, the Maritime Museum of Sandusky, Sauder Village in Archbold and the Monroe County Museum in Monroe, MI.

Click here for a complete list of museums participating in the promotion.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.