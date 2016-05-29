150 descendants of President Rutherford Hayes gather at Spiegel Grove

Talk about a family reunion.

One hundred and fifty descendants of President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife Lucy are in Fremont for the 100th anniversary of the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum.

Folks came from 21 states and Canada.

They're proud to be relatives of our 19th President who served only one term after being elected in 1876.

"His service in the military was what formed his entire presidency and service he brought to the country," said great, great, great granddaughter Jennifer McFarland Barrett.

The life of Rutherford and Lucy was celebrated Sunday on the veranda of their home at Spiegel Grove.

Some say they remember living in the beautiful mansion and playing on the 26 acre grounds.

"As little kids we spent much time in the attic exploring all the treasures up there. The uniforms all the relatives brought back from wars, all sorts of things they collected from their travels," said Webb Cook Hayes IV, Rutherford's great, great grandson.

The library and museum no longer looks the way it did when it opened in 1968.

It just re-opened after a $1.6 million upgrade.

There are now interactive displays featuring a chronological look at the Hayes legacy.

"It has big attraction and we're hoping to see our attendance skyrocket," said executive director Christie Weininger.

Rutherford and Lucy are buried at Spiegel Grove.

On Sunday, four wreaths were laid at their tomb.

Descendants say if Mr. Hayes-a Republican-were alive today he would work to unify the country.

"And trying to find that would be his aim. And hopefully something we can find through this political process we're in. Although it seems far off at this time," said Ms. McFarland Barrett.

